

CTV Vancouver Island





A Nanaimo woman decided to take matters into her own hands after a thief stole her a backpack containing her laptop and a school paper worth 50 per cent of her grade.

Mounties received a call on Tuesday afternoon from a woman saying her home on Marisa St. had been broken into.

Ashley Stevenson tells CTV News, the thief broke in while she and her common law parter were home. She says she had to do something when she realized the suspect had taken her backpack with a paper she had worked six weeks on for a teaching strategies class.

Before police arrived, Stevenson and her partner cornered the suspect on a nearby street and held her to the ground.

“It was a really bad idea, but in the moment I had to go for it," Stevenson said. “I hopped a couple fences and took her down.”

Officers arrested a 28-year-old woman for break and enter and theft. They also managed to locate all of the stolen items, including the school paper.

“Good on these two for doing what they did. We would however be remiss to not point out they could have been seriously harmed during the struggle,” said Cons. Gary O'Brien. “We are glad though she got her final paper back in one piece.”

Stevenson says she was hit in the head with a rock and sustained some bruises to her leg during her struggle with the suspect.