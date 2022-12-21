'I give those drivers a lot of credit': Snowplows work overtime to keep Malahat highway open

Ed Graff was behind the wheel of one of three Emcon snowplows tasked with keeping the Malahat highway open on Tuesday morning.

At 4 a.m., he got the call to come in to work.

“They had me concentrating on keeping Tunnel Hill open,” said Gaff.

It was a 12-hour shift that demanded persistent concentration. Dodging traffic signs, avoiding curbs and turn slots, all while navigating his way past abandoned vehicles along the side of the highway.

Then there are the "impatient drivers that pass us on the plow side or on my left sometimes,” said Graff.

On Monday, there was a near miss.

“There was probably only four feet between me and the barrier, a car squeezed through between me and that barrier,” said the plow operator.

Fortunately, a collision was avoided.

“It’s very frustrating when we’re just trying to keep the public safe,” said Graff.

“There is just no safe way to pass a plow,” said Stewart Westwood, division manager for Emcon Services. “Just stay behind them, stay patient.”

Westwood says a plow will pull over to allow traffic to pass when it’s safe to do so.

“Once you crash, any time that you thought you saved is gone,” said Westwood.

“I give them a lot of credit for what they’re doing,” said Malahat resident Dave McFetridge. “I give those drivers a lot of credit for working their butts off.”

McFetridge has lived on the mountain for 27 years. He calls plow drivers the unsung heroes of the Malahat.

“You hear the plows going by constantly,” said McFetridge. “You can’t miss it.”

Back in the truck, Graff’s shift is almost over. He’s required by law to take a 10-hour break before he can get back behind the wheel.