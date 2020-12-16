VICTORIA -- An educational assistant from central Vancouver Island says her fear of students bringing COVID-19 back from the winter break is strong enough for her to stay away.

Penny Currie says despite the Ministry of Education's decision to stick with a pre-pandemic winter break schedule, she will be taking an extra five days off.

"I'm worried about the ones who will selfishly get together over the holidays and put me and my loved ones at risk," said Currie.

The educational assistant says she is taking the time off despite her district saying she could face punishment for taking days off directly after a holiday break.

"I'm not sure what the consequences might be, but my physical and mental health are worth more than going to work for those five days," she said.

Teachers' unions on Vancouver Island had lobbied to have the winter break extended so students could have a longer time to isolate after potential Christmas gatherings.

Now, only days before the break begins, most are saying the time for that has come and gone.

"It's complicated to ask for a change to the return date three days before," said Winona Waldron, president of Greater Victoria's teachers association.

Unions do still have hopes for the new year return, however.

The Greater Victoria Teachers' Association says while the province won't change the return date for students, it could implement a long-desired mandatory mask policy.

"Why aren't we asking for that in schools? Especially at the secondary and likely at the middle school levels," Waldron said.

On Wednesday, B.C.'s Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said alterations are not off the table in the new year.

"If there are changes required to those safety plans, then we will be working with our partners to address those situations," Whiteside said.

Most Vancouver Island districts return to school early in the week of Jan. 4.

In November, Alberta made the decision to shift its return date back to Jan. 11.