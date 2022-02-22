'I couldn't stop crying': Alone and in pain, Victoria ER patient says he was abandoned by hospital staff
It was just after 4:30 a.m. Pierce Sharelove was at a bus stop outside Victoria's Royal Jubilee Hospital emergency room, wracked by back pain, grief-stricken by the recent death of his brother and barely able to move on his own.
But the 61-year-old was not making his way into the Victoria hospital on the morning of Aug. 6. He was trying to get home.
Still holding a prescription for the painkiller hydromorphone a hospital doctor had written minutes earlier, Sharelove had been asked to leave by nurses at the triage desk while he tried to phone friends to get a ride home. None had answered. It was the middle of the night.
He made it a few metres outside the entrance, where he collapsed in pain. Security was called, and when he explained, the security guard put Sharelove in a wheelchair and pushed him about 150 metres to the bus stop outside the hospital.
But the buses wouldn't run for almost two hours.
A cab had been called by the emergency department, but the driver refused to take him home because he didn't have his wallet with him or a taxi voucher from the hospital. Sharelove spent at least an hour sobbing and cold at the bus stop he had been wheeled to before a police officer was called and drove him the few minutes home.
All he could think was, “I am voiceless, I am utterly powerless,” Sharelove said in an interview with The Tyee.
“It was humiliating enough. I'm out in public and my body was starting to convulse and I couldn't stop crying, it was guttural. It wracked me to the core of my being.”
Sharelove says he was abandoned by staff at Royal Jubilee Hospital after he was discharged and traumatized by their failure to secure him a ride home that morning, despite not being violent or disruptive.
'It's so dehumanizing'
Advocates say stigma, dismissal and mistreatment are “rampant” in hospitals across British Columbia for people like Sharelove who use substances.
“Any hospital I've ever been to, as a substance user I've been stigmatized and judged,” said Guy Felicella, a peer advisor at the BC Centre on Substance Use.
Over the nearly two decades Felicella was using heroin, he spent more than a year total in hospital, including multiple stays for bone infections and overdoses. After one overdose more than a decade ago, he said hospital security removed him from the hospital bed despite his protest he wasn't ready to leave.
Felicella collapsed on a concrete bench outside St. Paul's Hospital and slept there that night.
“If you're anybody with a condition that's substance-use relatedâ€¦ you know that going to hospital is really hard,” he said. “It's so dehumanizing.”
The allegations from Sharelove, who suspects he was stigmatized as a substance user who has required emergency care in recent months, add to growing concerns and accounts of mistreatment and physical harm against other marginalized people at the hospital.
An injury, then snowballing pain
Sharelove's ordeal began in October 2019. He was volunteering with a youth hockey program in Victoria when he herniated three discs in his spine while lifting a net into place. After being assessed in hospital, he was directed to take it easy, but the pain worsened and surgery was scheduled for March 2020.
Through pandemic delays and poor access to followup care, Sharelove's pain snowballed. His scheduled surgery to correct the damage was delayed, and then put off again due to COVID-19. In the meantime, he didn't have a family doctor to help manage his pain and no pain medication prescription.
Sharelove's provincial disability assistance due to chronic depression provides a living stipend far below the poverty line, which means he didn't have coverage for sufficient physical therapy to address the pain. He could barely do laundry on his own or walk around, and his support system of friends and family in town was limited.
So Sharelove reluctantly turned to the only relief he had at his disposal, one he knew would work. He began using meth almost daily to manage the pain.
A former peer advocate and regional advisory member for mental health and addictions in Nelson, Sharelove says he started using methamphetamine recreationally with friends in 2017 as he explored his sexuality and became more involved in the gay and queer social scenes.
Sharelove said he had stayed away from using opioids for his back injury because he was worried about becoming dependent.
“I wasn't able to do anything I was used to doing. I couldn't walk around the block,” he said of how the pain affected his quality of life. When he finally had his surgery in June 2020, it wasn't the end of the injury - or his pain. Sharelove says he received little instruction for followup care and recovery, and had no support with the tasks he was advised against doing, such as household chores.
“I was forced to do too much, too soon,” he said.
He suspects his lack of support made it more difficult for his body to heal.
As a result, Sharelove had called 911 “in screaming pain” a number of times, and was treated and brought home by taxi after receiving anti-inflammatory injections.
Just a few days after his most recent hospital visit, Sharelove called 911 in pain again on Aug. 6 and shuffled out of his apartment, without his keys or wallet. He was wearing only thin pants and a long-sleeved shirt as he was helped into the ambulance.
Sharelove waited in the emergency department for nearly five hours in physical pain and emotional distress. Two days earlier, he had learned his brother, Steve Bowes, had died by suicide in Nelson and the grief was overwhelming as he sat alone.
The doctor who eventually saw Sharelove that day prescribed him 15 hydromorphone tablets, an opioid stronger than morphine, for sciatic pain. Sharelove says the doctor seemed sympathetic to his grief and was patient with him as he sobbed during the assessment, but the visit ended quickly and there was no followup plan.
“He didn't finish his job. He gave me a prescription, but where was the continuity of care? And was some judgment factored into that? I don't fully know,” Sharelove said. “The judgment I can only assume was because I was in the emergency many times before and I told them the truth, that I was using meth and yes, I had injected.”
Hospital security wheeled him to a nearby bus stop on Richmond Street.
Security left him lying on the bus stop bench, Sharelove says.
He slid to the ground to avoid the hard metal of the bench, and laid there for what he estimates was at least an hour, sobbing into the sidewalk in pain and for the loss of his brother.
“It just comes out of my gut. I was wailing. It took everything out of me,” said Sharelove.
Eventually, a hospital staffer on her way to work stopped to help and called 911 to get Sharelove back to the hospital. An ambulance never came, but police arrived after being called to a disturbance around 6 a.m. By then a passerby had dropped off blankets to keep Sharelove warm.
A Victoria Police Department spokesperson confirmed an officer drove him home and helped him up the stairs into his apartment after realizing Sharelove was in need of help.
“I can't even express how humiliated and destroyed I was,” Sharelove said.
'Island Health does assist as needed'
No one was made available for a Tyee request to interview a hospital administrator in charge of the Royal Jubilee emergency department about these allegations.
In an emailed statement to The Tyee, a spokesperson for Island Health said that a non-disruptive patient organizing a ride home would not be asked to leave the premises.
“After patients have been clinically assessed and discharged, transportation is their responsibility but Island Health does assist as needed. This includes providing taxi vouchers and bus tickets,” the statement said.
The health authority did not say why Sharelove did not receive a taxi voucher because it could not comment on individual cases due to privacy concerns.
“Emergency departments are extremely busy care areas and to ensure staff are able to safely provide care to patients seeking emergency care, individuals who have been assessed as medically safe for discharge by a medical professional cannot remain in the emergency department,” the statement said.
When Sharelove first spoke with The Tyee last August, he was in hospital at Victoria General, where he had been admitted just days after being discharged from Royal Jubilee and left on the bench. He received another surgery to further relieve his pain and spent nine days in hospital recovering.
“I clearly needed more serious care, and 1/8 Royal Jubilee 3/8 just brushed me aside,” he said.
'Overworked, you start to lose that compassion'
Grant Mackenzie, director of communications at Our Place Society, says experiences like Sharelove's are not uncommon among low-income and unhoused people in downtown Victoria.
“We certainly see a lot of people who don't trust hospitals because of how they've been treated,” he said in a previous interview.
A lack of primary and community-based health care means unhoused and marginalized people are more likely to call 911 when they need medical care, rather than being able to access a clinic or a family doctor, Mackenzie added.
Providing adequate followup care and taking lots of time with patients in an emergency health-care environment is “unrealistic in the current situation,” said Mackenzie. “We're facing a dramatic shortage of nurses. And anybody, when you're overworked, you start to lose that compassion.”
That fatigue, compounded by stigma commonly held against former and current substance users, can mean people are seen as less deserving of care, which puts them at greater health risk - including of overdose, Mackenzie said.
Felicella says for those who go to hospital often for care for substance-related concerns, compassion from health-care workers stretched thin by the pandemic can wear out even faster.
“Working in the ER has got to be pretty traumatizing, seeing car accidents, heart attacks, overdoses,” he said. “Compassion fatigue is one thing that can happen to anyoneâ€¦ once that starts to happen, you start getting angry. That's when it all goes sideways.”
“But someone doesn't have to be drug-free to access proper health care.”
Sharelove is sympathetic that security staff were just doing their jobs when they asked him to leave, but he questions why he was discharged in such distress and without a way home.
He is considering filing a complaint with the provincial Patient Care Quality Office once he is feeling better so no one else has to go through what he did.
Since he received the surgery he needed at Victoria General, Sharelove has returned to help with the hockey program. He's gone back to writing poetry and making music, and performed at a few open mic nights and as a busker around Victoria.
He was even able to return to Nelson earlier this fall to visit his family and grieve the loss of his brother.
“I really needed to be with my parents and have people there who I knew loved me,” said Sharelove. “It's been a long, lonely journey.”
Top Stories
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | PM announces 'first round' of sanctions against Russia, troop deployment to Latvia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled Canada's 'first round' of economic sanctions against Russia for its recognition of independence of two non-government controlled Eastern Ukraine regions and the ordering of troops there.
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Everything you need to know about the regions caught in the crossfire
Amid rising tensions in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, CTVNews.ca explains everything Canadians need to know about the three regions at the heart of the conflict: Donbas, Donetsk and Luhansk.
Biden sanctions Russian oligarchs, banks in Ukraine crisis
The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks.
What's next for Canada in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
Canada and its allies were shaking off their shock and scrambling to respond on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops into eastern Ukraine. Putin's move followed months of mounting tensions between the West and Russia, and has stoked fears of a new war in Europe.
Key convoy organizer Tamara Lich denied bail while Patrick King appears in court
Tamara Lich, one of the most visible organizers behind protests against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government near Parliament Hill, was denied bail Tuesday.
Banks begin unfreezing accounts of Freedom Convoy supporters: finance official
Financial institutions have begun unfreezing the accounts of individuals who supported the Freedom Convoy's efforts, according to Isabelle Jacques, an assistant deputy minister at the Department of Finance.
Ottawa's Rideau Centre mall reopens following police investigation, arrest
The Rideau Centre mall in downtown Ottawa has reopened following a large police operation Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody.
MPs, senators on Emergencies Act committee will take secrecy oath: gov't Senate rep
Members of a parliamentary committee set up to scrutinize the Emergencies Act will have to take an oath of secrecy, but will not be given access to highly classified material, says the government's representative in the Senate.
Ontario licence plate renewal fees, stickers to be scrapped
The Ontario government is scrapping licence plate renewal fees and corresponding stickers for passenger vehicles, light duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds effective March 13.
Vancouver
-
B.C. budget 2022-23: Province's books improving, but still in the red
B.C.'s NDP government is projecting deficits for the next several years, due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic, while the forecast shortfall for the current budget year has dropped by more than $9 billion.
-
Search crews say woman rescued after fall along Metro Vancouver trail was 'extremely hypothermic'
Search crews were called to rescue a hiker on a Metro Vancouver trail who became hypothermic after a fall in steep terrain over the long weekend.
-
Suspect arrested, charged after midday assault in New Westminster
Police in New Westminster say they've arrested and charged a suspect connected to a midday assault that happened near the city's waterfront earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP promise to create jobs, boost health-care capacity in throne speech
Adding jobs and health-care capacity while also addressing the rising cost-of-living will be the United Conservative Party government’s main priorities in the months ahead, according to Tuesday’s speech from the throne.
-
'No emergency': Kenney threatens court battle against Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act
Lawyers in Alberta are preparing to fight the invocation of the Emergencies Act by Justin Trudeau's government, Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday.
-
Protesters, convoy head to Alberta Legislature ahead of throne speech, provincial budget
Protesters gathered outside of the Alberta Legislature Tuesday, as MLAs made their way back into the house ahead of a throne speech and new provincial budget.
Toronto
-
Ontario MPP could be barred from participating in the legislature
Ontario's legislature has unanimously passed a motion authorizing the Speaker to bar an independent member from eastern Ontario from participating in the chamber.
-
Editor of antisemitic and misogynistic Your Ward News back in jail after breaking parole
The former editor of Your Ward News – a Toronto-based publication that promoted hatred against women and Jewish people – is back in jail after violating his parole by promoting hate speech.
-
Ontario licence plate renewal fees, stickers to be scrapped
The Ontario government is scrapping licence plate renewal fees and corresponding stickers for passenger vehicles, light duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds effective March 13.
Calgary
-
Calgary police chief to address fatal shooting involving CPS officer
Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld will speak to reporters Tuesday afternoon about a fatal shooting involving CPS officers.
-
Alberta UCP promise to create jobs, boost health-care capacity in throne speech
Adding jobs and health-care capacity while also addressing the rising cost-of-living will be the United Conservative Party government’s main priorities in the months ahead, according to Tuesday’s speech from the throne.
-
'No emergency': Kenney threatens court battle against Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act
Lawyers in Alberta are preparing to fight the invocation of the Emergencies Act by Justin Trudeau's government, Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec to lift mask mandate in classrooms as of March 7; teachers say they feel disrespected
Students will no longer be required to wear a face mask while sitting in class as of March 7, Quebec’s Ministry of Education announced Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Dicey commute expected in Quebec with freezing rain in the forecast
Motorists and pedestrians across Quebec are in for tricky travel tonight. A cocktail of snow, rain and freezing rain will be sweeping across the province today.
-
17-year-old girl missing from West Island after making 'worrying comments'
Montreal police are asking for helping finding a 17-year-old girl who made 'worrying comments' before she went missing from the West Island.
Atlantic
-
'Left in the dark.' Nova Scotia premier frustrated with mass shooting inquiry
The commissioners leading the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting that claimed 22 lives in Nova Scotia began their first day of hearings on the defensive Tuesday after Premier Tim Houston accused them of disrespecting the victims' families.
-
'Safety shattered': N.S. mass shooting inquiry hears about impact on mental health
The federal-provincial inquiry investigating the 2020 mass murder in Nova Scotia heard Tuesday from experts who talked about the tragedy's impact on the mental health of Nova Scotians and lingering feelings of loss, anger and frustration.
-
N.B. health officials report province’s 300th COVID-19-related death
Health officials in New Brunswick reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 300 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Winnipeg police demanding trucks to clear protest location downtown
The Winnipeg Police Service is demanding the remaining protesters that have parked in downtown Winnipeg to leave the area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fort Whyte by-election announced, vote scheduled for March 22
A by-election has been called for the Manitoba riding previously held by former premier Brian Pallister.
-
Manitoba records 11 COVID-19 deaths since Friday, hospital and ICU patient numbers drop
Manitoba is reporting 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 since Friday, pushing the death toll in the pandemic to 1,660.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region COVID-19: 65 hospitalizations, 13 in ICU
The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Waterloo Region rose by 14 on Tuesday, now sitting at 65.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Guelph homicide
Guelph police have charged a man with second-degree murder after a homicide in Guelph on Monday.
-
Two men accused of assaulting customer at Milton's Restaurant appear in court
Two men accused of assaulting a customer at a restaurant in Kitchener late last year made their first court appearances on Tuesday.
Regina
-
Omicron subvariant BA.2 detected in Regina wastewater as COVID-19 levels remain high: U of R
COVID-19 levels in Regina's wastewater remain high with low levels of the BA.2 subvariant now being detected, according to analysis by the University of Regina.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | PM announces 'first round' of sanctions against Russia, troop deployment to Latvia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled Canada's 'first round' of economic sanctions against Russia for its recognition of independence of two non-government controlled Eastern Ukraine regions and the ordering of troops there.
-
Sask. residents can now leave sex designation blank on driver's licences, ID cards
Saskatchewan residents now have the option to leave the sex designation blank on government issued driver's licences and identification cards.
Barrie
-
Elnaz Hajtamiri's former boyfriend makes court appearance
The former boyfriend of a woman abducted from Wasaga Beach last month appeared virtually in court Tuesday, charged with criminal harassment.
-
Innisfil man charged driving 3x the speed limit, police say
South Simcoe Police have charged a 59-year-old Innisfil man with stunt driving.
-
Businesses deal with staff shortages as restrictions ease
The Family Day weekend saw many Barrie restaurants and other businesses bustling with customers.
Saskatoon
-
Feds pledge nearly $2.8M in search for graves connected to 2 Sask. residential schools
Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs is receiving around $2.7 million of federal funding to help research those who attended Delmas Catholic Residential School and the Battleford Industrial School.
-
City committee shies away from enforcing mask use on Saskatoon buses
A city committee is recommending Saskatoon Transit continue its current approach to enforcing mask use.
-
Saskatoon wastewater study finds coronavirus levels 'still very, very high'
University of Saskatchewan researcher John Giesy says amount of coronavirus RNA in Saskatoon’s wastewater is “close to the highest we ever saw in the previous wave”.
Northern Ontario
-
Ottawa's Rideau Centre mall reopens following police investigation, arrest
The Rideau Centre mall in downtown Ottawa has reopened following a large police operation Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody.
-
Ontario MPP could be barred from participating in the legislature
Ontario's legislature has unanimously passed a motion authorizing the Speaker to bar an independent member from eastern Ontario from participating in the chamber.
-
Canada Post suspends delivery in Sudbury for the rest of the day
Canada Post has issued a red delivery service alert for Greater Sudbury due to inclement winter weather conditions and snowfall.