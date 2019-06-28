

CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria’s new state-of-the-art Johnson Street Bridge has faced its first major mechanical issue.

According to the City of Victoria, the bridge suffered a hydraulic fluid issue that has prevented it from rising into its open position. The problem means large marine vessels were unable to pass into Victoria’s working harbour Thursday and Friday.

City staff say workers ran into the mechanical concern Thursday while preforming routine work on the crossing.

Engineers were called to assess the problem and were working to fix it Friday.

Marine traffic was notified of the closure. The bridge has been unable to operate its lift since roughly 2 p.m. Thursday.

In a statement just before 4:30 Friday, the city said it had partially fixed the problem and would hold a scheduled lift at 6 p.m.

However, bridge lifts will be limited over the weekend and into next week.

"Vessels should call into the bridge as they normally would to log their needs and get on the registry for the next scheduled lift," the city said.

"As capabilities increase we will increase the number of lifts and be communicating this with marine operators."