VICTORIA -- Update:

Vancouver Island's Highway 4 has reopened Wednesday afternoon after it was closed in both directions in the morning following reports of debris on the road.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the blockage was due to a scheduled rock blasting mishap.

The ministry says that a scheduled rock blast at the Highway 4 Kennedy Hill safety improvement project resulted in a large boulder remaining hung up on a slope.

Scalers were then required to dislodge the hanging boulder so that traffic could pass safely underneath it.

The highway was closed during blasting and while work was undertaken to remove the lodged boulder. During that time, no alternative detour was available. The highway then reopened to traffic at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Earlier:

Traffic between Port Alberni and the coastal communities of Tofino and Ucluelet was cut off early Wednesday following reports of debris along Highway 4.

According to DriveBC, traffic at the Kennedy Lake construction site, roughly 14 kilometres east of the Southern Boundary of Pacific Rim National Park, was closed due to debris.

Vehicles are still unable to move in either direction, and the province says that no alternative detour is available.

While Drive BC initially estimated that the highway would reopen around 2 p.m., the agency now says it's hoping for a 3 p.m. reopening.

An update on the highway is expected later this afternoon.