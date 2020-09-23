VICTORIA -- Special weather statements, wind warnings and rainfall warnings are in effect for many areas of B.C.’s southern coast Wednesday morning.

Strong winds and heavy rains that swept over southern British Columbia Tuesday night left hundreds without power on the Southern Gulf Islands.

Approximately 435 BC Hydro customers on Pender Island are without electricity Wednesday morning due to downed wires.

Meanwhile, 561 BC Hydro customers across nearly the entirety of Saturna Island have lost power Wednesday. According to BC Hydro, the outage was caused by a fire, though it has not known what the cause of the fire was.

BC Hydro crews are already on-site at Saturna Island, according to the energy provider, with an update on the status of the outage expected to be released later this morning.

Work crews have been assigned to Pender Island but have not yet arrived as of 9 a.m. An update on the outage is expected to be provided at 10 a.m.

Earlier this week, Environment Canada issued special weather statements for most areas of Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands due to an approaching storm system.

On Wednesday morning, the weather agency upgraded the special weather statements to wind warnings in East Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Winds of up to 70 km/h are expected to persist throughout the morning in the two regions before diminishing around noon.

During this time, high winds may cause some damage, break tree branches or toss loose objects, warns Environment Canada.

In West Vancouver Island and Greater Victoria, special weather statements remain Wednesday.

While no wind warnings have been posted for the western portion of the island, strong winds are expected to sweep over the region and more than 100 millimetres of rain is expected to fall in the area over the course of today and tomorrow.

In Greater Victoria, 15 to 40 millimetres of rain are expected to pour over the region by Thursday.

Over the next 48 hours, Environment Canada says that “unsettled conditions” may also lead to thunderstorms across southern British Columbia.

“The combination of heavy rain with leaves on the ground may lead to localized flooding,” warned Environment Canada Tuesday. “Strong winds may also lead to power outages.”

Rain is also on the forecast across Vancouver Island on Friday and Saturday.

The latest weather updates can be found on Environment Canada’s website here.