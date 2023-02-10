Hundreds of students to stay home after vandalism closes Saanich middle school
Parents in Saanich, B.C., were left scrambling Friday morning after learning that Cedar Hill Middle School was so badly vandalized overnight that it had to be closed.
Saanich police responded to the school at 3:15 a.m. and discovered that one or more vandals had got into the building and discharged four fire extinguishers inside.
In social media posts Friday morning, the Greater Victoria School District, which operates the school, said the damage to the school was so significant that classes would be cancelled for the remainder of the day.
"Our facilities crew is currently on-site," school district spokesperson Lisa McPhail said in an email to CTV News. "It is anticipated that it will take today and tomorrow to clean up the debris that was discharged from the extinguishers."
Approximately 540 students and dozens of staff are affected by the closure, according to the school district.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
