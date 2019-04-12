

CTV Vancouver Island





Police have identified human remains found in a burned out cabin in Clayoquot Sound near Tofino.

Investigators are ruling out foul play in the death at Warn Bay and have not named the victim.

However, a family member has identified the deceased in an online memorial as 63-year-old Joseph William Cousineau.

"My dad was one of a kind, a modern day pirate, a West Coast legend," wrote daughter Anamarija Cousineau. "It's no secret he was haunted by voices only he could hear. Yet, despite his schizophrenia, Dad always tried to live life with the wind at his back and the throttle wide open."

The 63 year old is described by his daughter as "a master carpenter, a deep sea diver, a small motor mechanic, builder of float homes, a storyteller, a carver, a cultivator of the rare Japanese tomato, a salvager, a bushman, a nudist, a fisherman, a sea captain, a fierce environmentalist and a true survivalist."

A memorial has not yet been set for Cousineau.

In lieu of flowers, Anamarija encourages mourners to "commit a random act of kindness, make a donation to your local food bank, clean up trash off your favorite beach, or buy a buddy a beer in his memory."