COURTENAY, B.C. -- RCMP in the Comox Valley are looking for the public's assistance in solving a mystery after a human placenta was found on a beach in Comox.

According to Const. Monika Terragni, a woman made the discovery of what she believed could be a human placenta around 10:30 a.m. Friday on the beach at Goose Spit in Comox.

"It is with an abundance of caution that we are reaching out to the public,” Terragni says. “This placenta may be associated to a mother and/or baby who require medical assistance.”

The woman wasn't sure if the placenta was human, so she reported it to RCMP, who say their initial investigation shows that the placenta is, in fact, human.

"We want to ensure they're alright and have access to any medical care required," Terragni says.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the RCMP at 250-338-1321 or through Crime Stoppers Comox Valley crimestoppers.bc.ca.