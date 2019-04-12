

CTV Vancouver Island





A fatal fire that claimed the life of an Esquimalt woman Sunday was caused by human error.

That's part of the preliminary findings of fire investigators, which indicate the apartment fire on Craigflower Road was sparked accidentally.

Esquimalt fire Chief Chris Jancowski said the unofficial determination is that the fire began in the kitchen-living area of a unit and compromised the roof structure.

There is still no timeline for when the estimated 100 residents of the Lindsay Place apartment building can return to their homes.

Belmont Properties, which manages the apartment building, says it's working with tenants and has provided some alternative accommodations for those who need it.

A resident in her 60s died in the fire after neighbours and onlookers tried to coax her to jump from a fourth-floor balcony.