As China bans foreign recyclables, the Capital Regional District is processing many recyclable materials in B.C. and turning them into new products.

The ban, which took effect Dec. 31, has left many municipalities with a backlog of plastics, but curbside recyclables collected on the South Island are being processed in this province.

Plastic containers collected in the CRD are sent to Vancouver and processed into pellets that are recycled into new packaging and other products like rope, brush bristles, car bumpers and household furnishings.

Glass is shipped to Abbotsford to be processed into new bottles, and also to Quesnel to be made into sandblast materials. Metal is shipped to several markets, including the U.S., while most of the mixed paper collected remains in B.C. to produce egg cartons, boxes, and other paper products.

One area affected by the Chinese ban is rigid plastics. Items such as lawn furniture and car seats have not been collected since the ban, but represent just 0.4 per cent of yearly tonnage diverted by CRD recycling programs. Those items will be disposed of in Hartland Landfill until a new market emerges.

Continued success with the curbside program lies in the hands and efforts of residents.

“Rinsing containers helps to decrease contamination resulting in increased marketability of the recyclables,” says Russ Smith, CRD senior manager of environmental resource management.

Residents living in multi-family buildings who are concerned about the end-markets for their recyclable materials can return their clean containers to one of several recycling depots in the region.