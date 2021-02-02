VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials are slated to release a written update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday afternoon.

The update, which will include information on new cases, deaths and immunizations, is expected to be released after 3 p.m.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced 1,158 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 more deaths related to the virus, which were recorded over the weekend.

Of those cases, 78 were identified in the Island Health region. No deaths were seen on the island over the same period.

There are now 252 active cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region. As of Monday, Island Health had identified the location of 240 of the active cases. There are 58 active cases in the South Island region, 173 active cases in the Central Island and nine active cases in the North Island.

Sixteen people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, and six more are receiving critical care.

Since the pandemic began, 19 people have died of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.

