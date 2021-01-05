VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials will release a written update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday afternoon.

The update comes one day after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced 2,211 new cases of the virus, which were recorded between Jan. 1 and Jan. 4.

Of those cases, 64 were identified in the Island Health region.

Forty-five more people also died of the virus over the four-day period, one of whom lived in the Island Health region. B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll has now reached 946.

“I know families, care providers and communities are all mourning their loss and our condolences go out to everybody who (has been impacted),” said Henry on Monday.

As of Monday, there are 119 active cases of COVID-19 across Vancouver Island. Since the pandemic began, 12 people have died of the virus in the health authority.

On Monday, B.C.’s top doctor also provided details on the province’s short-term vaccine rollout plans.

By the end of next week, B.C. expects to receive 16,575 more vaccine doses, 3,900 of which are going to Island Health.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.