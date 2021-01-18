VICTORIA -- Health officials are expected to provide a live update Monday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

The update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will cover three days of data gathered since Friday.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement here live @ 3 p.m.

In their last update Friday, Henry and Dix announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island and 509 new cases across the province. Nine new COVID-19 deaths were announced Friday, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,047.

There are now 182 active cases in the Island Health region, including 10 people in hospital and two in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Local health officials have identified the locations of 175 active cases, including 33 on the South Island, 118 on the Central Island and 24 on the North Island.

The island region has recorded 1,220 cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths since the pandemic began.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.