VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials will be sharing the latest information on COVID-19 cases, deaths and outbreaks at a live briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will also be speaking on the province’s most recent COVID-19 modelling data.

The announcements will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, health officials announced 444 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths related to the virus.

Of those cases, nine were found in the Island Health region, where 65 cases are currently active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.