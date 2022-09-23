How green is your grocer? New certification helps Vancouver Island stores improve environmental footprint

A new Vancouver Island-based industry certification helps grocery stores lessen their negative impact on the environment.

The Vancouver Island Green Business Collective (VIGBC) grocery certification is the first of its kind in the country and addresses common sources of waste and emissions including food waste, refrigeration, lighting and single-use plastics, according to the collective.

The VIGBC says grocery stores typically have a significant environmental footprint due to their size, use of plastics and large refrigeration systems.

"Grocers are in the unique position to create significant change throughout the supply chain," said VIGBC program manager Jarret Klim in a news release.

"From influencing farmers and food producers to motivating consumers, VIGBC is excited to spur environmental leadership in the grocery industry," Klim added.

Incorporating social criteria such as volunteer hours for employees, action toward reconciliation with Indigenous communities, and donations to charities and non-profits are counted towards certification as well.

VIGBC says making simple changes like donating food to redistribution or animal feed programs, adding low-flow aerators to sink faucets, or adding strip curtains to walk-in refrigerators can help grocers divert over 286,000 kilograms of waste from landfills and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The list of criteria for the certification was peer-reviewed and developed as part of a 12-month working group that included interviews with industry professionals as well as partners Country Grocer, 49th Parallel Grocery and the Root Cellar.

The three businesses each have one store now certified, with Country Grocer working to certify an additional store.

This is the sixth industry-specific checklist offered by VIGBC. It has also established industry-specific green checklists in the restaurant, retail, office, spa/salon and fleet industries.