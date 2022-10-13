House for sale on Vancouver Island has statues of a pod of orcas outside its door

A house for sale on Vancouver Island is making a splash online.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home on Thornton Road in Sooke features an open floor plan, exposed wood beams, two kitchens and more than 3,100 square feet of living space, but none of that is what caught the attention of the Twitter account @zillowgonewild.

"You’ll have a WHALE of a time living in this B.C., Canada home," tweeted the account, which features unusual and eccentric real estate listings from across North America.

Posted with the tweet were three photos of the orca statues that grace the home's entrance.

The artificial pod of four appears to be swimming away from the building's front door, and a fifth orca painted on the floor of the entryway greets visitors when they step inside. (ronneal.com)

The rest of the house is far less orca-themed, however, with other photos on the listing agent's website showing an occasionally ornately decorated, but otherwise fairly normal single-family home.

CTV News reached out to The Neal Estate Group, which is listing the property, to inquire about the story behind the orcas.

The company said the home's owners are not interested in talking about their listing.

The home is listed for $1,599,000. More photos and a virtual tour can be found on the listing page.