COURTENAY, B.C. -- RCMP in the Comox Valley had a rural property north of Courtenay contained for several hours on Thursday.

Police put out a statement on Facebook shortly after 2 p.m. asking the public to "stay away from the area of Graham, Cornwall and Pickering roads for an ongoing police incident at a residence in the area."

The statement didn't give an indication as to what was happening, but said it was contained to one residence and the general public was not considered to be at risk.

Several officers have been seen travelling through the neighbourhood, many of them members of the Emergency Response Team.

At one point, a convoy of vehicles could be seen leaving the area, being allowed to pass through after they had been contained for their safety.

A police helicopter from Vancouver was also seen circling the area for an extended period of time.

This is a developing story.