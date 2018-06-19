

The Canadian Press





Today will be another sizzler across most of the province, with heat warnings or special weather statements posted for the south coast, Vancouver Island, southern and central Interior, as well as the northeastern corner of B.C.

Temperatures in Metro Vancouver are forecast to be as much as 14 degrees above average for this time of year, while Environment Canada is calling for heat in the 30-degree range in many areas, including the Peace River and Fort Nelson areas.

Hot dry conditions are also raising the wildfire risk, with several new fires reported since the heat wave began.

The wildfire service says 13 crew members responded to a small blaze that may have been sparked by firearms use just north of Harrison Hot Springs late yesterday afternoon, and 10 crew members backed by air tankers, began fighting a small fire near Oliver at about the same time.