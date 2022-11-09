'Horrific': B.C. animal sanctuary seeks foster home for pig stabbed multiple times

An animal sanctuary in Duncan, B.C., is urgently seeking a foster home for a pig that was stabbed multiple times in the Victoria area.

Michelle Singleton, founder and president of A Home for Hooves Farm Sanctuary, says they were told about the stabbing by an alleged witness.

"Last week, we had an individual reach out to us in regards to the situation, just letting us know that [the pig] was attacked and a couple of men had tried to kill him by stabbing him in the heart," said Singleton.

"But they didn't know what they were doing, so essentially all they did was cause several injuries on the left side of his body," she said.

The person who watched the incident contacted the RCMP and the SPCA before reaching out to A Home for Hooves, she said.

Singleton says the SPCA has launched an animal cruelty investigation and the animal sanctuary is looking for someone to foster the 360-kilogram pig because the Duncan charity is full.

"Right now we're currently home to nearly 180 rescued farm animals, so I don't have room for him on the property that the sanctuary is currently located on," said Singleton.

"We have 49 pigs in our care at the moment so he will be the 50th pig that we will be looking after," she said.

The massive Yorkshire pig is being picked up by Singleton on Thursday. She hopes to keep him on Vancouver Island, if possible.

'PRETTY HORRIBLE'

Singleton says vets with the SPCA have looked over the pig and believe that his wounds are healing.

Once the pig is in the care of A Home for Hooves, a vet who works with the charity will look over the pig. He will then be neutered before hopefully being sent to a foster home.

"It's pretty horrible," said Singleton. "If you just think about it in regards to someone's dog, or even yourself, someone trying to repeatedly stab anyone is a traumatic and horrific incident."

Singleton says she's unsure why the alleged attack occurred.

While A Home for Hooves is seeking a foster home for the pig, the organization is also seeking donations to help with his recovery and to purchase a new property so that it can house even more farm animals.

"Currently we're looking to move," said Singleton. "We have a capital campaign that we're running to purchase 50-plus acres on the island."

"Last fall we took in 100 animals from one location and we have 50 animals on a waitlist waiting to be moved, and 30 more in foster care," she said.

More information about the fundraiser can be found on the A Home for Hooves website.