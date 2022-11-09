'Horrific': B.C. animal sanctuary seeks foster home for pig stabbed multiple times
An animal sanctuary in Duncan, B.C., is urgently seeking a foster home for a pig that was stabbed multiple times in the Victoria area.
Michelle Singleton, founder and president of A Home for Hooves Farm Sanctuary, says they were told about the stabbing by an alleged witness.
"Last week, we had an individual reach out to us in regards to the situation, just letting us know that [the pig] was attacked and a couple of men had tried to kill him by stabbing him in the heart," said Singleton.
"But they didn't know what they were doing, so essentially all they did was cause several injuries on the left side of his body," she said.
The person who watched the incident contacted the RCMP and the SPCA before reaching out to A Home for Hooves, she said.
Singleton says the SPCA has launched an animal cruelty investigation and the animal sanctuary is looking for someone to foster the 360-kilogram pig because the Duncan charity is full.
"Right now we're currently home to nearly 180 rescued farm animals, so I don't have room for him on the property that the sanctuary is currently located on," said Singleton.
"We have 49 pigs in our care at the moment so he will be the 50th pig that we will be looking after," she said.
The massive Yorkshire pig is being picked up by Singleton on Thursday. She hopes to keep him on Vancouver Island, if possible.
'PRETTY HORRIBLE'
Singleton says vets with the SPCA have looked over the pig and believe that his wounds are healing.
Once the pig is in the care of A Home for Hooves, a vet who works with the charity will look over the pig. He will then be neutered before hopefully being sent to a foster home.
"It's pretty horrible," said Singleton. "If you just think about it in regards to someone's dog, or even yourself, someone trying to repeatedly stab anyone is a traumatic and horrific incident."
Singleton says she's unsure why the alleged attack occurred.
While A Home for Hooves is seeking a foster home for the pig, the organization is also seeking donations to help with his recovery and to purchase a new property so that it can house even more farm animals.
"Currently we're looking to move," said Singleton. "We have a capital campaign that we're running to purchase 50-plus acres on the island."
"Last fall we took in 100 animals from one location and we have 50 animals on a waitlist waiting to be moved, and 30 more in foster care," she said.
More information about the fundraiser can be found on the A Home for Hooves website.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rare, deadly genetic disease successfully treated in utero for first time
A Canadian toddler is being celebrated in the scientific world as the first treated in utero for a genetic disease that would have quickly killed her.
What the 'Freedom Convoy' commission heard about the Alberta blockade
Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act heard witness testimony about the Coutts, Alta., protest. From texts the mayor sent accusing then-premier of Alberta Jason Kenney of 'ignoring... domestic terrorists,' to protesters' push for political meetings, here are they key takeaways from the Coutts-focused testimony.
Archeologists make ground-breaking discovery of what may be the tunnel leading to Cleopatra's tomb
An Egyptian-Dominican archeological research mission may have uncovered a tunnel to Cleopatra’s tomb in Egypt.
Where is cancer most prevalent in Canada? Key takeaways from latest national report
A quarter-century of cancer data is now available in a new report released by the Canadian Cancer Society, Statistics Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the key findings.
Better than a textbook: Remembrance Day convoy to roll once again into Oshawa
An army of volunteers has been polishing up old Second World War Jeeps, trucks and other military vehicles that will be part of a special convoy of remembrance in Oshawa on Friday.
'Everything is broken in this country' Pierre Poilievre says, blaming PM Trudeau
Decrying high inflation and the rising cost of food, housing and fuel, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a rare media availability on Wednesday to declare: 'it feels like everything is broken in this country right now.'
Toronto girl, 2, found safe after Amber Alert issued
A two-year-old Toronto girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert Wednesday afternoon has been found safe, police say.
CHEO opens second ICU amid 'unprecedented' crisis
CHEO has opened a second pediatric intensive care unit to address an overflow of critically ill babies and young children with respiratory illnesses.
Coutts mayor says RCMP was caught off guard by blockade despite warnings
RCMP appeared caught off guard by protesters blockading a Canada-U.S. border crossing last winter despite Alberta's government being warned ahead of time, the mayor of Coutts, Alta., testified at a public inquiry Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Elected officials, expert slam Vancouver police report as a 'sensational,' 'useless,' 'mess'
Just hours after Vancouver police struggled to defend a controversial study they commissioned at taxpayer expense, high-profile critics and experts dismissed the report as sloppy with little-to-no value to policymakers or the public.
-
Suspect arrested, knives seized after alleged assault on New Westminster convenience store worker
A man was arrested in New Westminster Sunday after allegedly assaulting and pulling a knife on a convenience store employee after a dispute about ice cream.
-
After child's suicide attempt, B.C. family waits 41 hours for ambulance transfer
A mother from B.C.'s Lower Mainland is speaking out after her 11-year-old child was forced to wait 41 hours for an ambulance transfer following a heartbreaking suicide attempt.
Edmonton
-
Bloody mall arrest sparks debate on how vulnerable people are treated in downtown Edmonton
A day after a 23-year-old woman was arrested by security guards at City Centre Mall, her blood smeared on the hard tile floor, the local Bear Clan held a protest at the scene.
-
Re-index AISH, Premier Smith directs minister of social services
Alberta's premier has directed her minister of seniors, community and social services to adjust AISH and other income supports for inflation.
-
Deputy prime minister says there will be disagreements, but she can work with Smith
Canada's deputy prime minister says she is looking forward to working with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, even though the provincial politician has taken a combative tone toward the federal government.
Toronto
-
Southern Ontario on track to be hit with heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nicole
The weather in southern Ontario is about to take a big change with remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole set to hit the region.
-
Toronto girl, 2, found safe after Amber Alert issued
A two-year-old Toronto girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert Wednesday afternoon has been found safe, police say.
-
Ontario roofer shocked stolen truck won't be covered by insurance
An Ontario roofer who had his truck stolen out of his driveway two months ago was shocked when his insurance company said they wouldn’t cover the costs of a rental car.
Calgary
-
More pushback in Prairies against return of mask mandates shown in Nanos Research poll
A surge in respiratory illnesses, like COVID-19, the flu and RSV, mainly among children, is prompting renewed calls for mask mandates.
-
Mother pleads to be reunited with abducted daughter as ex surrenders for extended sentence
Zainab Mahdi last saw her now-15-year-old daughter, Zahraa Al Aazawi, four years ago. Mahdi's ex-husband, Ali Farhan Al Aazawi, has been convicted of abducting the girl, taking her from Calgary to Iraq.
-
Deputy prime minister says there will be disagreements, but she can work with Smith
Canada's deputy prime minister says she is looking forward to working with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, even though the provincial politician has taken a combative tone toward the federal government.
Montreal
-
Coroner calls for change in policing, health care, education in review of Que. teen fatally shot by police
Quebec coroner Gehane Kamel has released her final recommendations to police, the health care system and schools four years after officers shot and killed 17-year-old Riley Fairholm, who called 911 on himself.
-
Bill 21 appeal: school board says law is 'affront' to values of Quebec's English speakers
Quebec’s secularism law is an affront to the dignity and values of the province’s anglophone community, a lawyer representing the province's largest English-language school board told a Court of Appeal hearing Wednesday.
-
Most Quebecers to get $400 or $600 from the government to fight inflation
The Legault government is handing out cheques to Quebecers ahead of the holidays. Finance Minister Eric Girard announced at a news conference Wednesday that as of December, the government will give out between $400 and $600 to people who earn less than $100,000.
Atlantic
-
'Battlefield conditions': Halifax emergency department overcrowded, hospital sites over capacity
Senior citizen Gary MacLeod says his most recent waits in the emergency department at the QEII Health Sciences Centre were like being on a “battlefield.”
-
Halifax university student dies from suspected case of meningococcal meningitis: Public Health
Health officials in Nova Scotia are investigating a suspected case of meningococcal meningitis after the death of a Halifax university student.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'You’re supposed to be guiding them': Mom worried for son after alleged knife incident at Halifax school
The mother of a 15-year-old student who was the victim of an alleged knife incident at Citadel High School in Halifax is speaking out in hopes it will prompt stronger penalties against other students and make the school safer.
Winnipeg
-
Eduardo Balaquit's son calls on killer to speak up about father’s whereabouts during sentencing hearing
Edward Balaquit called on the man found guilty of manslaughter in the disappearance and death of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit to speak up and bring his father home.
-
'This is an important day': National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation to get new permanent home
The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation is responsible for collecting the stories of residential school survivors, and soon it will have a new place to keep them all.
-
'There is a crisis': Peace officers on transit buses discussed between Winnipeg mayor, justice minister
Winnipeg's mayor and the provincial government are talking about putting security officers on buses.
Kitchener
-
Families brace for tough flu season with children's medication in short supply
A growing struggle to help some of the youngest patients battle an especially tough start to seasonal sicknesses is impacting some Waterloo region families.
-
'We just want answers': Family of Kitchener, Ont. man missing for 20 years issues new call for information
Wednesday marks 20 years since David MacDermott’s family last saw or heard from him.
-
Police investigating Uptown Waterloo robbery
Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery in Uptown Waterloo on Wednesday evening.
Regina
-
Province unveils cold weather strategy following 2 cold weather deaths in Saskatoon, Prince Albert
Days after two people died of exposure in Saskatchewan, the province unveiled its cold weather strategy. The plan has received criticism for being too little, too late.
-
Regina police submit budget proposals to city council
The Regina Board of Police Commissioners has submitted its 2023 and 2024 budget proposals to be reviewed by city council.
-
Radville town office destroyed after overnight fire
An overnight fire in Radville, Sask. has destroyed the town office and connected buildings.
Barrie
-
Outgoing Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman reflects on legacy
After being an integral member of city council for 16 years, outgoing Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman says he's proud of the legacy he leaves behind as he prepares to begin the next chapter of his life.
-
Construction to begin on bridge crossing over future Bradford Bypass
Construction is beginning on a bridge that crosses over the future Bradford Bypass, in an announcement by the province Wednesday.
-
'Song for the Land' concert benefits local environmental group
A local group of musicians used the power of music to help protect natural habitats throughout the region.
Saskatoon
-
Missing Sask. man found dead near abandoned vehicle
Saskatoon RCMP found the body of 60-year-old Jack Crouch with the help of a search plane on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon mother won't pay rent until Sask. Housing deals with rodents
A Saskatoon mother who has been struggling to get Saskatchewan Housing to deal with the rodent infestation in her place has decided to stop paying rent until the problem is fixed.
-
'We still have massive gaps': Saskatoon advocate 'extremely concerned' after potential exposure deaths
A local homelessness and addictions advocate says her concern is growing for the community's homeless population after two potential cold temperature exposure deaths were reported over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern cities lose snowcross events to inflation, pandemic
The Canadian Snowcross Racing Association appears to be dropping two northern cities from its 2023 lineup.
-
Soaring costs prompt Sudbury restaurant to remove salads from menu
With soaring grocery prices, and the cost of lettuce at an all-time high, one restaurant in Sudbury has decided to remove salads from its menu for the time being.
-
Incoming winter storm triggers weather alerts in northern Ontario
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday morning for much of northern Ontario as a developing low-pressure system is expected to bring a mix of cold and wet conditions.