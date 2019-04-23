

Premier John Horgan and transportation minister Claire Trevena will speak to reporters about ongoing "significant highway improvements" in Sooke today.

Horgan and Trevena are holding the media availability at 17 Mile House Pub on Sooke Road at 11:30 a.m.

Safety improvements on Sooke Road have been underway as the government aims to reduce congestion by expanding the route to four lanes from Connie Road to Glinz Lake Road.

The project has caused some frustration for residents along Sooke Road who say the province has been keeping quiet its apparent plant to acquire pieces of their property.

Homeowners have complained that as the province approaches them looking to possibly purchase land, they aren't answering any questions.

"We’re in the dark completely," Mike Simms told CTV News in March. "There are a lot of properties involved and people won’t be able to just sell a bit of their property. In some cases whole houses will have to go."

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has so far not confirmed the proposal.

"The alignment has not been confirmed and funding has not yet been secured for future improvement projects," the ministry told CTV News in a statement.

The proposed realignment of Sooke Road is just one part of a multi-stage plan that's also expected to address parking and transit concerns along the corridor.