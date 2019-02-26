

Premier John Horgan will face the Capital Region District’s business community Tuesday.

The Premier will address the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce in a lunchtime speech scheduled for 12:15 p.m. at the Victoria Conference Centre.

Horgan will speak about his vision for the province and address some priorities for the capital region.

For more information, visit VictoriaChamber.ca.

This story will be updated with the latest news from the speech once it’s available.