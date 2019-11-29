Premier John Horgan says he doesn't think the federal government is ignoring the province while trying to mend relationships with Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has met in Ottawa with the premiers of the two Prairie provinces but has not met face to face with Horgan since last month's federal election.

But he says he doesn't feel overlooked because he's had several conversations with both Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

He adds B-C has an important role to play in the Canadian federation and he intends to do his best to ensure discussions are positive when the premiers meet in the Toronto area on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2019.