Hot on the heels of a big affordable housing rollouts across B.C., Premier John Horgan is expected to announce more housing in the Capital Region earmarked for students.

Horgan is scheduled to make a funding announcement at the University of Victoria Thursday along with Melanie Mark, B.C.'s advanced education minister.

While the premier isn't releasing details of the news conference, a media advisory says it will "make life better for students at the University of Victoria and residents of Greater Victoria."

It is widely expected that the announcement will shore up plans that have been in the works to expand on-campus housing at UVic.

Plans for the project lay out a community-style living option for more than 600 students currently living off campus, including a 600-seat dining hall.

It comes amid a rental housing crunch in the Capital Region. Hundreds of homes for students would essentially free up housing in surrounding communities for renters.