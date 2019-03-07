

Kirk Duncan, CTV Vancouver Island





Premier John Horgan was given a standing ovation as he made his way onstage to give a speech to a room full of building trades workers Thursday.

The B.C. Building Trades convention recognized Horgan's contributions in advocating for community benefit agreements.

“Building trades have a proud tradition in B.C.," Horgan said.

"You built our bridges, our roads, our schools, our hospitals, our highways. Our hydro electric system is the envy of North America and it was built by building trades members, and it’s not just the work you do on the job it’s the communities that you build when you're not on the job."

Horgan lauded his government for providing "$20 billion" for public infrastructure projects and commended the trades workers for training the next generation of skilled workers.