Homicide at north Nanaimo business was random, RCMP say
Mounties in Nanaimo say a homicide at a local coffee shop Saturday morning appears to have been random.
Police said Saturday that they had been called to a business near the intersection of Rutherford Road and Island Highway. When officers arrived, they found an adult man deceased, as well as another man, who was arrested and remains in custody.
On Sunday, Nanaimo RCMP confirmed in a news release that the deceased man was found inside Buzz Coffee House.
Mounties said the business remains closed and forensic investigators have been examining the scene. Investigators from Nanaimo RCMP's serious crime unit have also executed two search warrants in connection to the homicide.
Despite this, investigators have found no evidence connecting the deceased man and the man they arrested.
“Investigators are confident that based on the evidence collected to date, there was no connection between the deceased and the individual arrested at the scene," said Nanaimo RCMP Reserve Const. Gary O'Brien in the release.
"This was a random incident with a tragic outcome."
Police have not released the identity of either man. They're asking anyone who arrived at Buzz Coffee House between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday and saw anything that could be considered suspicious to contact Nanaimo RCMP and quote file number 2022-4898.
