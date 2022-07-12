Homeowner 'shaken' but unharmed after house fire near Port Alberni

No one was injured after a fire ripped through a home north of Port Alberni, B.C., on Tuesday morning, according to firefighters.

Four fire departments responded to the fire along Thompson Road in the Beaver Creek area around 8:30 a.m.

Beaver Creek Fire Chief Mike Kobus says the fire started in a motorhome before it spread to a nearby house.

The fire chief says a few people were inside the home when the fire broke out, but they escaped without injury.

While the occupants weren't physically harmed, Kobus says one of the homeowners is "shaken up" by the incident.

Emergency support services are now helping the residents find a temporary place to stay.

ROOF COLLAPSE

A video of the fire, recorded by the Port Alberni Fire Department, shows heavy smoke and flames coming from the property.

Kobus says fire crews were unable to enter the home due to instability. The fire was eventually put out, but not before extensive damage to the house, including a partial roof collapse.

Firefighters from Beaver Creek will remain at the home Tuesday afternoon to monitor for hotspots.

Fire investigators will examine the scene Wednesday, according to Kobus.

The house fire triggered an automatic aid request to fire departments in Port Alberni, Cherry Creek, and Sproat Lake.

In total, 20 firefighters were at the scene, as well as four fire engines and a ladder truck, according to Kobus.