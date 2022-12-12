Holiday 'Grinch' steals 30 light-up candy cane displays from Campbell River lawn

Police in Campbell River, B.C., are on the lookout for a holiday thief after dozens of Christmas lawn ornaments were reported stolen on Friday.

Mounties say that 30 light-up candy cane decorations and a one-and-a-half-metre, wire-framed illuminated deer display were stolen from a home along Dolly Varden Road.

The street is known to be a "highly decorated neighbourhood," according to the RCMP, and police are hoping whoever stole the ornaments will return them.

"Our hope is that someone may know this Grinch and convince them to let their heart grow five sizes and return the items to their rightful place," said Campbell River RCMP Const. Maury Tyre in a release Sunday.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477