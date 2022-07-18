Historic Vancouver Island ferry service to bring back Sunday cruises next month

A historic ferry service on Vancouver Island is bringing back Sunday cruises between Port Alberni, B.C., and the remote Barkley Sound next month.

Nanaimo, B.C.-based Devon Transport announced Monday that the iconic MV Frances Barkley passenger ferry would launch scenic sailings of the inlet on Aug. 7.

The three-and-a-half-hour sailings will leave Port Alberni at 9 a.m. and include a two-hour stopover in Bamfield, B.C.

Devon Transport principal Greg Willmon says the sailings will feature a new onboard food and beverage menu that will now include wine and beer.

“The almost two-hour Sunday stopover in Bamfield will allow such guests to explore the boardwalk, enjoy a bite to eat, take a stroll to Brady Beach or just relax and take in the natural coastal beauty," Willmon said.

Last year the 75-year-old Frances Barkley ferry service was on the brink of going under before Devon Transport stepped in to buy the operation.

Willmon said the vessel has undergone a full retrofit with up updated navigational equipment better fuel efficiency.

The Frances Barkley has been ferrying people, freight and supplies from Port Alberni to Bamfield year-round since 1946.

The vessel is a vital means of communication, mail delivery and transportation for isolated communities and lodges along the inlet, as well as the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre. It's also a popular tourist attraction, ferrying thousands of passengers down the inlet annually.

Devon Transport says ridership has been climbing steadily and is returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The last scheduled Sunday sailing will be on Aug. 28.