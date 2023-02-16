Highway reopens after crash near Lake Cowichan, B.C.

The highway connecting Duncan with Lake Cowichan, B.C., has reopened following a crash Thursday morning

Highway 18 was closed in both directions between Youbou Road and Skutz Falls Road, just east of Lake Cowichan, early Thursday morning.

The highway was closed for more than an hour and a detour was set up through Cowichan Lake Road before the highway reopened around 9 a.m., according to DriveBC.