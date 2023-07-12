Highway 4 set for daily closures until mid-August to clear wildfire debris
Travellers along Highway 4 on Vancouver Island should prepare for prolonged closures as the province begins work to remove loose rocks and hazardous debris along a hillside that was scorched by wildfires near Port Alberni.
The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the highway will be closed at Cameron Lake from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday from July 17 until mid-August, with a two-hour opening to flush traffic between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. daily.
The ministry says the work is critical to ensure the long-term safety of the corridor and that a geotechnical assessment of the hillside found that rock scaling would be required before the highway can reopen to two-way traffic.
"This is a crucial step to ensure Highway 4 can fully reopen as soon as possible, end single-lane alternating traffic, and keep goods and people moving into our western communities," says a statement from Transportation Minister Rob Fleming.
"We know this has been a challenging time for businesses and the tourism sector on the west coast of Vancouver Island, and we thank people for their patience as we work as quickly as possible to get this main corridor safely operating at full capacity again," Fleming added.
Outside of the closure periods, Highway 4 will continue to operate with single-lane alternating traffic. The detour route will also remain open for public and commercial use.
Highway 4 was closed on June 6 as firefighters battled the Cameron Bluffs wildfires. Single-lane alternating traffic has been in place along the highway since June 23.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching women's Wimbledon match: AP source
A prisoner suspected of stabbing Larry Nassar at a federal penitentiary in Florida said the disgraced former sports doctor provoked the attack by making a lewd comment while they were watching a Wimbledon tennis match on TV, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
Russia's Defence Ministry says Wagner mercenaries are surrendering their weapons to the military
Mercenaries of the Wagner Group are completing the handover of their weapons to the Russian military, the Defence Ministry said Wednesday, a move that follows the private army's brief rebellion last month that challenged the Kremlin's authority.
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
Popular Prime drink that exceeds Health Canada's caffeine limits to be recalled
A caffeinated energy drink being promoted by American social media influencers is set to be recalled in Canada.
'Great treat': Henry Czerny on returning to the Mission: Impossible franchise after 25 years
When Canadian actor Henry Czerny got the call asking him to reprise the iconic role of Kittridge that he played in the original Mission: Impossible film in 1996, he thought it was a joke — but now he’s back in the seventh installation of the film franchise, complete with another high-octane train sequence to match the original.
Canada's premiers urge Ottawa to advance infrastructure to boost economic growth
Canada's premiers have ended their annual three-day conference in Winnipeg with a request that Ottawa boost economic growth and trade.
Recognition of First Nations rights a 'sticking' point in new policing law plan: AFN
A lawyer for the Assembly of First Nations says including the recognition of rights is a "sticking" point as the organization negotiates a new policing bill with Ottawa.
Operation begins to recover wreckage of Chinook helicopter from Ottawa River
The operation is underway to recover the wreckage of a CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa.
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
Vancouver
-
Local business leaders applaud Ottawa's move to intervene in B.C. port strike
After nearly two weeks of failed negotiations, Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is intervening in the B.C. port worker's strike that's crippling the country's economy.
-
B.C. charity races to raise $4M to purchase private property, protect wildlife in Okanagan
The future of a waterfront property in B.C.’s Okanagan is in limbo, as a charity races to raise the $4 million needed to purchase and protect the piece of land.
-
Evacuation alert issued over wildfire burning west of Lillooet
Officials have placed a number of properties on evacuation alert as crews battle a wildfire burning about 32 kilometres west of Lillooet.
Edmonton
-
'I just want my money': Customers awaiting refunds on cancelled river valley glamping reservations
Customers of a local glamping company say they're out hundreds of dollars after their reservations were cancelled abruptly.
-
EPS responds to several 'violent incidents' in 3-day period
The Edmonton Police Service says officers have been called to multiple violent events over the last few days, including a homicide, suspicious death, shootings, a carjacking, aggravated assaults, and weapons complaints.
-
Flames rip through McTaggart home late Tuesday evening
A fire overnight "pretty much destroyed" a southwest Edmonton home.
Toronto
-
Ontario hospital apologizes for mistakenly asking 100 patients to pay $120 for test
An Ontario hospital is apologizing for mistakenly asking 100 patients to pay $120 for a medical test covered by OHIP.
-
Olivia Chow officially takes office as mayor of Toronto, vows to bring change
Olivia Chow has officially taken office as mayor of Toronto.
-
Passenger on plane to Toronto given wipes to clean up carpet left blood-soaked by person on previous flight
An Air France passenger says he had to clean up a blood-soaked carpet with wet wipes onboard a Toronto-bound flight after he crawled on his hands and knees to discover the source of a foul smell.
Calgary
-
Wheelchair rugby athlete offers inspirational peer support to spinal cord injury patients
A Calgary woman is making a big difference by mentoring patients who've suffered from spinal cord injury or stroke, sharing her lived experience with others as a rising wheelchair rugby athlete.
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
-
Popular Prime drink that exceeds Health Canada's caffeine limits to be recalled
A caffeinated energy drink being promoted by American social media influencers is set to be recalled in Canada.
Montreal
-
Montreal police will pay recruits $10K to join the force
Montreal's police department, the SPVM, says it will reimburse $10,500 in training fees to new officers who commit to serving on the force for the next five years.
-
After arrests, Montreal magic mushroom dispensary owners vow to reopen
The FunGuyz magic mushroom dispensary in Montreal did not reopen on Wednesday, but the store's owners plan on reopening soon despite police raiding the location and arresting four people.
-
Laurentian Bank launches strategic review that could lead to sale
Laurentian Bank is launching a strategic review process that could lead to the sale of the regional bank.
Atlantic
-
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
-
Three charged with second-degree murder in N.B., victim identified
Three people have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Moncton early Tuesday morning.
-
Archibald removed from AFN meeting for violating code of conduct, says interim chief
The interim chief of the Assembly of First Nations says the reason former national chief RoseAnne Archibald was barred Tuesday from participating in the organization's annual general meeting was a violation of its code of conduct.
Winnipeg
-
Court hearing on injunction to end Winnipeg landfill blockade adjourned to Thursday
A hearing on a court injunction to remove a blockade on the main road leading to a Winnipeg landfill has been adjourned for another day.
-
Money, geography may be why Taylor Swift isn't touring in Canada
As superstar Taylor Swift continues to take the world by storm with her massively popular Eras Tour, there’s one country that’s being left out of the excitement – Canada.
-
Winnipeg woman charged with manslaughter in South Point Douglas homicide
A Winnipeg woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a homicide in the city’s South Point Douglas area last month.
Kitchener
-
Canadian post-secondary institutions likely examining security, inclusivity after University of Waterloo stabbing
The CEO of a group advocating for Canada's universities says the country's post-secondary institutions will be re-evaluating both security and inclusivity initiatives in the wake of a triple stabbing at an Ontario university that police allege was motivated by hate.
-
Answers on what's causing smelly Puslinch water expected in coming days
After dealing with putrid-smelling water for around three weeks, a group of residents in Puslinch, Ont. may soon get some answers on what’s causing it.
-
Turtle tunnels working to save wildlife in Waterloo region
Two tunnels installed in Waterloo region to help wildlife cross the street safely appear to be working.
Regina
-
Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland tours Mosaic potash mine, discusses BC port strike impacts to production
Mosaic's potash production in Saskatchewan is in jeopardy if British Columbia's port worker strike continues to hold up exports along the West Coast.
-
9 overdoses reported at Regina city hall tent encampment
Nine overdoses have been recorded at Regina's city hall tent encampment, city administration said.
-
Independent review into Experience Regina brand launch set to be released
Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will release the results of an independent review of the controversial Experience Regina brand launch.
Barrie
-
Ontario police arrest suspected impaired driver with baby raccoon in car
It was an arrest with a bit of a wild streak -- police making an impaired driving arrest in Ontario say they found a baby raccoon in the suspect's car.
-
Barrie man accused of being drug impaired faces multiple charges after fleeing scene of crash
A Barrie man accused of leaving the scene of a collision faces several charges, including impaired driving and running a red light.
-
Young G2 driver clocked speeding 201km/h on Highway 26
Provincial police are urging motorists to slow down after clocking a young driver speeding 111 kilometres over the limit on Highway 26.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert police officer criminally charged in man's death
A Prince Albert police officer is facing criminal charges in connection with a man's in-custody death.
-
Potash production slows in Sask. due to Port of Vancouver strike
As the BC port workers’ strike stretches into its second week, potash production is being impacted in Saskatchewan.
-
YXE Street Eats digging in to Saskatoon festival scene
The organizers behind YXE Streets Eats are hoping Saskatoon has an appetite for a new food festival.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury, Ont., teacher pressured student to lie about sexual relationship
A sexual relationship with a teacher had a devastating impact on a former Sudbury student, a disciplinary hearing was told recently.
-
Ontario is changing lifejacket rules for kids ages 12 and under. Here's what you need to know
The Ontario government appears to be set to pass a new bill that would make it mandatory for children aged 12 and under to wear lifejackets on boats.
-
Defence suggests 13 years in jail for man’s role in Sudbury arson that killed 3 people
Defence argues that a sudbury man should face only a 13-year sentence for his role in setting a townhouse fire that killed three people.