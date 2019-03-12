

CTV Vancouver Island





The highway between Port Alberni and the Parksville-Qualicum area has reopened after a vehicle fire forced the closure of the route for hours Tuesday morning.

Highway 4 was shut down for a 1.7-kilometre stretch between Elkford Road and Chalet Road, according to Drive BC.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured in the vehicle fire.

Drive BC highway cameras showed traffic backing up along the route while the closure was in effect.

The scene was cleared and the highway was reopened at around 9 a.m.