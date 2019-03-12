Highway 4 briefly closed for vehicle fire
A vehicle burst into flames on the stretch of Highway 4 known as 'The Hump' Tuesday, March 12, 2019. (BC Hydro)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 8:19AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 12, 2019 6:52PM PDT
The highway between Port Alberni and the Parksville-Qualicum area has reopened after a vehicle fire forced the closure of the route for hours Tuesday morning.
Highway 4 was shut down for a 1.7-kilometre stretch between Elkford Road and Chalet Road, according to Drive BC.
There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured in the vehicle fire.
Drive BC highway cameras showed traffic backing up along the route while the closure was in effect.
The scene was cleared and the highway was reopened at around 9 a.m.