VANCOUVER -- A major roadway on Vancouver Island was closed for hours Saturday morning after what DriveBC described as a "police incident."

The provincial agency tweeted shortly after 8 a.m. that Highway 19 had been closed in both directions near Parksville. As of 11:30 a.m., the road was still closed in both directions.

REMINDER - CLOSED - #BCHwy19 in both directions in #Parksville due to a police incident. Assessment in progress, estimated opening unavailable. Crews on scene, drive carefully and expect delays. Info: https://t.co/B56N8D6FMs — DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 10, 2020

Reports on social media suggested there had been a serious crash on the road. CTV News Vancouver Island has reached out to RCMP for more information. This story will be updated if and when a response is received.

According to DriveBC, the road was closed between Corcan Road and the Parksville exit for Highway 19A, a 9.1-kilometre stretch.

An estimated reopening time was unavailable as of early Saturday afternoon. Detours were in effect in both directions.