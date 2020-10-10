Advertisement
Highway 19 closed due to 'police incident' near Parksville
Published Saturday, October 10, 2020 12:48PM PDT Last Updated Saturday, October 10, 2020 1:03PM PDT
Highway 19 was deserted near the Parksville exit Saturday morning after a police incident shut down a 9.1-kilometre stretch of the roadway in both directions. (DriveBC)
VANCOUVER -- A major roadway on Vancouver Island was closed for hours Saturday morning after what DriveBC described as a "police incident."
The provincial agency tweeted shortly after 8 a.m. that Highway 19 had been closed in both directions near Parksville. As of 11:30 a.m., the road was still closed in both directions.
Reports on social media suggested there had been a serious crash on the road. CTV News Vancouver Island has reached out to RCMP for more information. This story will be updated if and when a response is received.
According to DriveBC, the road was closed between Corcan Road and the Parksville exit for Highway 19A, a 9.1-kilometre stretch.
An estimated reopening time was unavailable as of early Saturday afternoon. Detours were in effect in both directions.