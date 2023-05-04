Highway 14 reopens after crash near Sooke

A DriveBC highway cam near the crash is shown at 12:27 p.m. Thursday. (DriveBC) A DriveBC highway cam near the crash is shown at 12:27 p.m. Thursday. (DriveBC)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario