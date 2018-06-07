

The Trans-Canada Highway was briefly closed in both directions at McKenzie Avenue following a two-vehicle car crash.

The highway reopened just before 6 p.m. to one lane each direction, acording to Drive BC.

Heavy delays were expected on the highway following the rush-hour crash.

It's unclear what happened, but Saanich police said one of the vehicles rolled over due to the crash. A photo from the scene showed a fire vehicle on its side up against the highway median.

Traffic cameras on the highway showed major backups on the route.

#BCHwy1 is CLOSED at Mackenzie Ave in #Saanich due to a vehicle incident. Crews en route. Expect heavy delays. — DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) June 8, 2018