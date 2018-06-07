Highway 1 briefly closed after car crash at McKenzie Avenue
A two-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway at McKenzie Avenue appeared to involved a fire vehicle. June 7, 2018. (Twitter/@WestshoreCasey)
Published Thursday, June 7, 2018 5:17PM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 7, 2018 6:14PM PDT
The Trans-Canada Highway was briefly closed in both directions at McKenzie Avenue following a two-vehicle car crash.
The highway reopened just before 6 p.m. to one lane each direction, acording to Drive BC.
Heavy delays were expected on the highway following the rush-hour crash.
It's unclear what happened, but Saanich police said one of the vehicles rolled over due to the crash. A photo from the scene showed a fire vehicle on its side up against the highway median.
Traffic cameras on the highway showed major backups on the route.
#BCHwy1 is CLOSED at Mackenzie Ave in #Saanich due to a vehicle incident. Crews en route. Expect heavy delays.— DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) June 8, 2018
Traffic NB on HWY 1 is being diverted at Helmcken Overpass. SB on HWY 1 traffic is backed up to Six Mile Rd. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/vuhQcC3tVU— CFAX1070 (@cfax1070) June 8, 2018