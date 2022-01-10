High winds, heavy rains expected on Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii

Several weather warnings and advisories are in effect for Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii as high winds and heavy rains are expected over the coming days.

Winds gusting up to 110 km/h are expected Monday on Haida Gwaii and northern Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada said in a warning issued Monday morning that the winds will be especially strong near exposed coastal sections of land before easing Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the weather office is warning that a warm and wet weather system will bring heavy rains to Vancouver Island overnight Tuesday and through Wednesday night.

Rain advisories are in place for western, inland and eastern Vancouver Island, threatening localized flooding in some areas.

"A strong southwest flow will develop on Tuesday and result in an atmospheric river impacting the south coast," Environment Canada said. "Heavy rain will develop later Tuesday as the first of several systems embedded in the flow arrives. Heavy rain will redevelop at times through Wednesday night as other systems arrive."

The warmer air will also cause snow to melt at higher elevations, further increasing river streamflow, the weather office said.