'High-velocity' rollover crash closes Sidney intersection
Two people in each vehicle were assessed by BC Ambulance at the scene and no injuries were reported. (CTV Vancouver island)
Scott Weston, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 9:56AM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 2, 2019 9:57AM PDT
A rollover crash involving two vehicles shut down an intersection in Sidney Tuesday night.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lochside Drive and Weiler Avenue.
A white SUV ended up on its roof with significant damage, while the second vehicle ended up in some nearby bushes and was eventually towed away.
Sidney deputy fire chief Mike Harman called it a "high-velocity" crash.
"It's very fortunate that there was no children leaving the skate park area and nobody in the crosswalk at the time of impact," Harman said.
Two people in each vehicle were assessed by BC Ambulance at the scene and no injuries were reported.
The area was closed to traffic for approximately one hour.