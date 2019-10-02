

Scott Weston, CTV Vancouver Island





A rollover crash involving two vehicles shut down an intersection in Sidney Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lochside Drive and Weiler Avenue.

A white SUV ended up on its roof with significant damage, while the second vehicle ended up in some nearby bushes and was eventually towed away.

Sidney deputy fire chief Mike Harman called it a "high-velocity" crash.

"It's very fortunate that there was no children leaving the skate park area and nobody in the crosswalk at the time of impact," Harman said.

Two people in each vehicle were assessed by BC Ambulance at the scene and no injuries were reported.

The area was closed to traffic for approximately one hour.