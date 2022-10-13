High-risk missing man found dead near Saanich walking trail

Police say Timothy Mackness was last seen on Sept. 20 and was reported missing on Sept. 26. (VicPD) Police say Timothy Mackness was last seen on Sept. 20 and was reported missing on Sept. 26. (VicPD)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.K. turning Ukrainian men into combat-ready soldiers

With martial law still in place in Ukraine, civilian men are only allowed to travel for exceptional reasons and one has been offered by the United Kingdom: its armed forces are training Ukrainian men and turning them into combat-ready soldiers.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario