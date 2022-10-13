High-risk missing man found dead near Saanich walking trail

Saanich police say a body found near the Lochside Regional Trail last week belonged to a man who had been missing out of Victoria since late September.

On Thursday, police confirmed the body was 59-year-old Timothy Mackness, who was last seen on Sept. 20 and was reported missing on Sept. 26.

Victoria police initially launched the search for Mackness in late September before Saanich police took over the investigation about a week later, saying that he was last spotted in their jurisdiction.

His body was found on Oct. 6 adjacent to the Lochside Trail near the intersection of Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue, though at the time police were unable to confirm the identity of the deceased.

On Thursday, police said Mackness's death was not considered suspicious.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Mackness," said Saanich police D/Sgt. Damian Kowalewich in a statement Thursday.

"At this point, the B.C. Coroners Service will assume conduct of the file," he said.