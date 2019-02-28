

CTV Vancouver Island





Vancouver Island's herring egg harvest has reopened a year after several people who consumed the eggs became infected with cholera, a disease rarely seen in developed countries.

In March 2018, as many as four people contracted a non-toxigenic form of vibrio cholerae, which can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and extreme dehydration.

Island Health began an investigation and linked the illness to herring eggs collected from French Creek and Qualicum Bay.

It also found that vibrio cholerae may have thrived in the area due to a "relatively high rainfall" that could have lowered salinity and increased nutrient availability for the bacteria.

Island Health is now advising anyone foraging for herring eggs to take precautions.

"Time and temperature control are the most important factors affecting the growth of Vibrio bacteria in seagood," Island Health said in a news release. "Carrying out some key steps before, during and after harvesting can reduce some of the risk."

Those steps include:

Sanitizing any equipment used for harvesting and storage of herring eggs

Washing hands with drinking-quality water and soap before handling

Rinsing eggs with drinking water or cooled salt water to remove bacteria

Keeping harvested eggs cold at all times

Cooking eggs to an internal temperature of 63 degrees Celsius for at least 15 seconds

Anyone who fears they've contracted cholera is encouraged to visit a doctor immediately, especially young children and the elderly.