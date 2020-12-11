VICTORIA -- A routine traffic stop in Langford led patrol officers to what they are calling a significant drug bust.

The West Shore RCMP say they recovered 10 ounces of narcotics suspected to be a combination of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl on Dec. 8.

Police say they found the drugs when a patrol officer noticed a Ford Taurus driving along Arncote Avenue with licence plates that appeared to be from a different vehicle.

The car was pulled over and officers said they noticed two men inside and saw evidence of drug dealing taking place.

A 31-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were arrested for drug trafficking.

The vehicle was towed and the driver was given a ticket after it was discovered the Taurus was uninsured.