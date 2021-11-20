Help Fill a Dream Foundation kicks off latest fundraising campaign to benefit Island kids

Saanich, B.C. -

The Help Fill A Dream Foundation – in partnership with Country Grocer – kicked off its latest campaign Friday at Eurosa Farms in central Saanich by fulfilling a young boy's dream.

Ten-year-old Greyson, who lives with Type 1 Diabetes, was more than surprised when presented with his dream trip to Japan.

The talented young artist loves everything Japanese, from anime and culture to architecture and food.

The wish was made possible through generous donations and fundraising by the Help Fill a Dream Foundation, which has helped more than 3,500 children dealing with serious health issues over its 35 years in operation.

“To be able to present Greyson and his family with an opportunity to do something not related to his medical treatment or his medical condition, that’s incredible,” says Craig Smith, the executive director of the Help Fill A Dream Foundation.

“We’re over the moon whenever we can do that, because we are giving families so much more.”

Greyson also receives support from Help Fill A Dream for his diabetic pump and sensors, which means Greyson can do less diabetes management and worry less about his condition.

Monitoring his blood sugars throughout the day and night is something that Greyson and his family have to always be mindful of.

So having a dream trip to Japan is something for him and his family to look forward to.

“It’s a surprise; it’s a very exciting day,” says David Thickens, Greyson’s dad.

“We’re humbled by all of this, it’s a lot to take in.”

You can support this year’s Help Fill a Dream campaign by visiting a Country Grocer Store and buying a Eurosa Farms Dream Bouquet or an island-grown Christmas tree from Wintergreen Tree Farm.

All proceeds raised by Country Grocer and its customers go directly to support Island children like Greyson.