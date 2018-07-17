

Two hospitals on the North Island are finally putting their controversial helipads to the test.

The platforms, built at hospitals in Courtenay and Campbell River last year, must be approved by Transport Canada before air ambulances can begin using them to move patients.

The structures have sat unused amid criticisms that their designs were flawed from the get-go – and that only a handful of helicopters from the hundreds in B.C. will be able to access them.

Aside from the issue of red tape, residents in Courtenay were watching as an air ambulance came in for a landing Tuesday afternoon.

"We're close by and it was something that I've always been interested so I thought I'd come and watch," said resident Gordon Parker.

Island Health has released a statement saying it expects the helipads to be operational later this summer.

There's no word on when Transport Canada might release its decision on whether the helipads can be used.