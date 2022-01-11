Heavy rains, high-streamflow advisories issued for Vancouver Island

Heavy rains and possible flooding are expected on Vancouver Island starting Tuesday, as another "atmospheric river" arrives on B.C.'s south coast.

A rainfall warning has been issued for West Vancouver Island, where 125 to 150 millimetres of rain is expected to fall between Tuesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for East Vancouver Island and Inland Vancouver Island, where heavy rain is also expected between Tuesday and Wednesday night – though at a less intense rate than on the west coast of the island.

Environment Canada warns that the heavy rainfall could add to snow levels that accumulated during recent snowstorms, leading to runoff and raising the risks of flooding and high stream levels on Vancouver Island.

High streamflow advisories are in place across the island, meaning river levels are expected to rise quickly, but not result in major flooding damage.

However, the B.C. River Forecast Centre does note that localized flooding in some areas may occur. Residents are encouraged to avoid any fast-flowing rivers or potentially unstable riverbanks while the advisory is in effect.

"Some snowmelt at low levels will contribute to runoff which may result in high stream levels and localized flooding," warns Environment Canada.

The special weather statement issued for East Vancouver Island is focused more on the central areas of the region, from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay, says the weather agency.

The latest updates on the weather alerts can be found on the Environment Canada website.