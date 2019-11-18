VICTORIA – Heavy weekend rainfall on the South Island is causing issues on Victoria beaches Monday morning.

Residents are being warned to stay out of the water on the shoreline near Clover Point Park, between Cook Street and Hollywood Place.

The Capital Regional District says heavy rain caused overflows of stormwater and wastewater along the shoreline on Sunday.

Because of the unintended discharge, the CRD says the water may pose health risks with high levels of enterococci bacteria.

Beaches within the affected area will have signs posted warning the public about the danger until bacterial levels are again below the recreational limit.

The latest CRD health alerts and updates can be found on the district website here.