VICTORIA -- Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning and wind warning for parts of Vancouver Island Thursday.

A rainfall warning has been posted for West Vancouver Island while a wind warning is in effect for East Vancouver Island.

According to Environment Canada, nearly 100 millimetres of rain is expected to fall over West Vancouver Island on Thursday afternoon and evening, with another 20 to 30 millimetres predicted to fall on Friday.

Environment Canada says the downpour will particularly affect the northern section of the region, near Zeballos and Tahsis. The rain is expected to ease Friday evening as the weather system moves northward.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” warns Environment Canada. “Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

Meanwhile, winds of up to 70 km/h are expected to sweep over East Vancouver Island on Thursday night before easing late Friday afternoon.

In North Vancouver Island, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as 120 to 150 millimetres of rain is expected to fall over the region Friday evening.

Residents are encouraged to monitor alerts and forecasts from the weather service here and on Twitter using the hashtag #BCStorm.