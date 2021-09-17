Heavy rain notices in effect for parts of Vancouver Island

Victoria -

A rain warning and special weather statements have been posted for multiple areas of Vancouver Island Friday morning.

The most significant rainfall is expected to sweep over East Vancouver Island, according to Environment Canada.

A rainfall warning has been posted for communities between Nanoose Bay and Fanny Bay in East Vancouver Island, where 50 to 80 millimetres of rain is expected to fall Friday.

Meanwhile, a special weather statement is also in effect for other communities in East Vancouver Island.

Between 30 to 50 millimetres of rain is predicted to fall between Duncan and Nanaimo, and between Courtenay to Campbell River.

Strong winds between 70 to 80 km/h are also expected to bluster through East Vancouver Island on Friday, according to Environment Canada.

On Friday morning, Environment Canada also posted special weather statements for Inland and West Vancouver Island.

In both regions, 60 to 80 millimetres of rain are expected to fall Friday.

"Strong winds are also possible today," read the special weather statements.

"Consider clearing leaves and debris from drainage areas as the heavy rain could cause local flooding."

Environment Canada says the rain and winds will "intensify through the day" on Vancouver Island before easing overnight Friday.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," warns the weather agency. "If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."