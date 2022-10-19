Heavy police presence closes down road in Saanich, B.C.

Saanich police blocked off a street near the Uptown shopping centre on Wednesday morning due to a "significant incident."

Several police officers arrived at a home on Bethune Avenue, between Saainch Road and Cloverdale Avenue, before noon.

Police say the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Saanich police are pictured at a home on Bethune Avenue on Oct. 19, 2022. (CTV News)