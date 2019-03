CTV Vancouver Island





A drilling rig being towed down a Saanich street hooked onto live wires and toppled a power pole, according to firefighters.

The accident happened on Cloverdale Avenue near Quadra Street Friday morning.

The vehicle was heading east when the rig's boom caught on wires crossing Cloverdale Avenue.

That caused the pole to fall across the road and live wires were strewn about when firefighters showed up on scene.

They blocked the road until BC Hydro crews came and repaired the damage.

Fire officials said no one lost power in the area, which caused some confusion.

"That's the issue is people don't often realize is just because the wires are down doesn't mean they're not still charged," said Capt. Ryan Loyer.

The driver of the vehicle was fine and police said they would not be charged.

"Nothing but maybe some hurt pride," said Loyer.