VICTORIA -- For the second day in a row, Vancouver Island residents awoke to hot temperatures and smoky skies Friday.

Greater Victoria had the poorest air quality of the major island communities early Friday morning, with an air-quality health index (AQHI) of four, or moderate risk.

Farther north, Duncan and Nanaimo both recorded an AQHI of two, or low risk, followed by the Comox Valley at one, the lowest risk. All four regions are expected to reach an AQHI of four on Friday afternoon and through the weekend, according to the province.

Environment Canada says the smoke will linger in the region through Saturday and possibly into Sunday.

“Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health,” the weather service said Friday morning.

“People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure,” Environment Canada said.

Meanwhile, provincial officials are urging British Columbians to check in with neighbours who may be struggling during the heat wave that’s forecasted to last until Sunday morning.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Thursday this summer has been a “stark reminder” of the impacts of climate change and the need to prepare for hotter weather and more difficult fire seasons.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said staffing at acute-care facilities is being increased to meet expected demand during the latest heat wave.

Dix told a news conference on Wednesday the BC Ambulance Service is also increasing staff, and nurses at HealthLink BC are ready to handle higher call volumes.

B.C.'s top doctor said the latest heat wave is not expected to reach the same levels as June's so-called heat dome, but people must be vigilant and check in on those most at risk, including seniors, children and those with chronic health conditions.

“I know with heat, smoke, wildfires and the pandemic, it's been a lot this summer to take in,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said. “These are the things that affect not just our physical health, but also our emotional and mental health, too.”

- With files from The Canadian Press